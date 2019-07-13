As Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Stock Price Declined, Hugh Johnson Advisors Decreased Its Position; Groupon (GRPN) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Cut Position

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 11,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 59,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.8. About 761,716 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Sessa Capital Im Lp decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp sold 3.84 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.48. About 2.53M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 31.83% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Groupon Is Chasing A Falling Star – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Groupon to Webcast First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Penny Stocks to Own for 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 1, 2019 : IMGN, GRPN, GPS, FL, AMD, SQQQ, GE, ERIC, QQQ, CHK, VIPS, NIO – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Mngmt has 81,891 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Axa, France-based fund reported 2.78M shares. 375,971 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Two Sigma Securities Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Par Capital Mngmt reported 54.65M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.73M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 75,212 shares. Westfield Mgmt Com LP reported 0% stake. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Voya Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 180,456 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% or 23,948 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67M for 23.95 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 8,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Communic.