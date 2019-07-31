As Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) Shares Declined, Ativo Capital Management Has Upped by $539,658 Its Holding; East Coast Asset Management Increased Position in Heico New (HEI.A) as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39 million, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.43. About 927,661 shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI.A) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 202,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 199,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.9. About 664,742 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) news were published by:

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdin (NYSE:LH) by 5,516 shares to 7,014 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,043 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: