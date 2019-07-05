As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, Ruffer Llp Upped Stake; Holder Axa Increased Xylem (XYL) Holding

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 2.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 6,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,309 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98M, up from 293,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 204,898 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point

Axa increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 24.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 64,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,218 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.26 million, up from 267,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.49. About 201,903 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 9,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,219 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (NYSE:GFI).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFA, NXPI, TEVA, CHKP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point Researchers Reveal Vulnerabilities that Would Allow Hackers to Take Over Fortnite Gamers’ Accounts, Data and In-Game Currency – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Shopify Inc (SHOP) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Advances Commitment to Sustainability, Announcing Ambitious Slate of 2025 Signature Goals – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rethinking Investor Relations by Leveraging Data – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xylem Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James: Water Is A Necessity, And So Is Xylem Stock – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2018.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 36,427 shares to 143,525 shares, valued at $49.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,030 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 285 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 62 shares. Davenport Co Ltd Company accumulated 340,597 shares. 30,105 are owned by Cibc Mkts. 21,090 are held by Parsons Mngmt Ri. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Patten Group Inc invested in 31,817 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 163,492 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 99,845 shares. Mai holds 0.04% or 9,575 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct invested in 0.12% or 9,376 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 114,464 shares. Notis has 0.88% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 23,170 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs holds 0.13% or 193,694 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.