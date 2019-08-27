As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Fluidigm (FLDM) Stock Value Declined, Eam Investors Raised by $1.95 Million Its Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 19,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $106.52. About 580,410 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 149,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.45% . The institutional investor held 386,854 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 237,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Fluidigm Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.92M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 942,908 shares traded. Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has risen 94.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLDM News: 13/03/2018 – FLUIDIGM REPORTS EXCHANGE OF CONV NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fluidigm Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLDM); 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Rev $25.2M; 14/03/2018 – Fluidigm at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – Fluidigm 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 Fluidigm Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Mar. 14; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 09/05/2018 – Fluidigm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 6.1% to 29 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fluidigm Controller Jennifer Lee to Resign March 29; 12/04/2018 – Fluidigm Releases CFTR Next-Generation Sequencing Library Prep Assay for Use With the Juno System

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 20.80 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.12, from 2.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold FLDM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 94.53 million shares or 122.16% more from 42.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc accumulated 139,397 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 81,057 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Lc reported 11,796 shares. Artisan Lp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 258,626 shares. Sigma Planning owns 13,352 shares. 30,732 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability has 65,000 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.08% or 61,910 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 11,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 13,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc reported 5.21 million shares. 28,988 are held by Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prescott Gru Limited reported 46,000 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 933,689 shares. 26,112 were reported by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 17,969 shares to 47,075 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,104 shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..