As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Its Holding; Moreno Evelyn V Maintains Position in General Dynamics Com (GD)

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp Com (GD) by 61.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 11,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,139 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 18,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $191.36. About 720,517 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 15,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 26,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 486,701 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 28,546 shares to 40,507 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88 million for 21.05 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

