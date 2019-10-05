As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Value Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Boosted Position by $563,730; Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hercules Tech Growth (HTGC) by $996,888 as Valuation Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 4,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 27,116 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 22,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Tech Growth (HTGC) by 82.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 83,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 17,345 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 100,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hercules Tech Growth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 281,208 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 308,552 are held by Miller Howard Investments Incorporated Ny. Jag Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.11% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 41,705 shares. Quantbot Techs LP holds 3,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 227,459 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 1.01M shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Rech Inc holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates stated it has 823,355 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 23,516 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% stake. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 25 shares. Wespac Ltd accumulated 15,336 shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 0.14% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 23,000 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability holds 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Capital Completes $200.0 Million Securitization – Business Wire” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital, Inc.: 9.9%-Yield, Special Distribution, Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3 Reasons Why You Should Buy 9.8%-Yielding Hercules Capital If You Fear A U.S. Recession – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hercules Receives a BBB+ Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.37 million for 9.68 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.