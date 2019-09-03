As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Martin Currie LTD Lowered Holding; Epam Systems (EPAM) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.89 Million

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 22.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 17,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 59,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.09 million, down from 76,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $189.46. About 72,906 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM)

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 16,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 203,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.72M, down from 220,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 210,183 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,636 shares to 156,520 shares, valued at $25.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 30,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.72 million for 21.26 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.38M for 42.67 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,576 shares to 10,082 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 129,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Experian Plc (EXPGY).