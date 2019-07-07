As Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Stock Declined, S&T Bank Lowered Its Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Somerset Group Lowered Its Stake by $715,560

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 58,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $119.56. About 620,785 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund

Somerset Group Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Group Llc sold 402 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,118 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 2,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Group Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 02/04/2018 – Five must-watch videos: Demoing the original iPhone, Musk’s new venture, and Trump’s Amazon feud; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Pentagon defends cloud contract rivals call a lock for Amazon – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 0.80% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $192.67M for 24.10 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.