As Check Point Software (CHKP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Flossbach Von Storch Ag Cut Position; As Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Holding

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) by 42.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 26,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.20% . The hedge fund held 37,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $515,000, down from 63,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.50% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $14.52. About 128,602 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has risen 9.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.45% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 1.9% Position in Ultra Clean; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean

Flossbach Von Storch Ag decreased its stake in Check Point Software (CHKP) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag sold 308,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.98M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Check Point Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106. About 22,844 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.79M for 21.03 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $11.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal by 85,288 shares to 429,498 shares, valued at $49.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings by 10,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds (NYSE:MCD).

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 41,050 shares to 72,448 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $283,185 activity.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 46.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.3 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $6.33M for 22.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

