As Chase Corp. (CCF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Stock Price Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 101,849 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 107,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $108.15. About 14,697 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 17,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 25,617 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $715,000, down from 43,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 174,335 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 56,954 shares to 79,610 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 96,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.12% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 19,893 shares. Stadium Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 292,469 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Marshall Wace Llp owns 193,056 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership owns 18,021 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Legal General Group Public Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Lsv Asset stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Numerixs Inv Techs accumulated 0.02% or 1,900 shares. International Gru has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $940,223 activity. The insider Donaghy Stephen bought 10,000 shares worth $266,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold CCF shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 6.05% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 42,458 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 14,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com invested in 33,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 11,267 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Choate Investment Advisors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 299,983 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 2,037 shares. Teton Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.9% or 86,173 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 17,449 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs has 59,443 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 875 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,417 shares. Invesco Limited holds 13,844 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 8,600 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).