As Charter Communication (CHTR) Valuation Rose, Selkirk Management Trimmed Position by $1.83 Million; American Intl Group (Call) (AIG) Holder Equitec Specialists Lowered Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $388.15. About 544,737 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast And Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis To Lead NCC Media As President And CEO; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 26/03/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME ACQUISITION CORP – ALSO AGREED TO EXTEND CHARTER RATE BACKSTOP OF SHINYO KANNIKA TO NAVE GALACTIC; 09/03/2018 – Federal Register: Applications for New Awards; Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program (CSP)-Grants to; 04/04/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contracts for two of its Containerships; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER CEO: SEE BROADBAND SPEEDS UP TO 10GBPS IN 3 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – LORDS VOTES 316 TO 245 TO INCLUDE EU RIGHTS CHARTER IN U.K. LAW; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Beacon Charter High School Wed, 3/7/2018, 6:00 PM; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 05/03/2018 – CHARTER CEO: MOBILE SERVICE WON’T BE MATERIAL UNTIL 2019

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (AIG) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.66 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 14/03/2018 – American International Group: Samuel J. Merksamer Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Advances 7.1%; Volume Doubles; 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Cap Advisors Lc stated it has 12,368 shares or 5.78% of all its holdings. 106,374 are owned by Cibc Markets Corp. The New Jersey-based Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.35% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan makes case for Charter-Altice USA merger – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Charter Communications (CHTR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Disney and Charter Need Each Other (for Now) – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney (DIS) & Charter Ink Multi-Year Distribution Agreement – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.09M for 56.42 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Comcast, Visa and Other Top Stocks Mutual Funds Favor (NASDAQ: CMCSA) (NYSE: V) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Stock: Why Investors Should Buy General Electric Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 16, 2019.