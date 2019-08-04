As Charter Communication (CHTR) Valuation Rose, Holder Selkirk Management Has Lowered by $1.83 Million Its Position; Maplelane Capital Holding in Wix Com LTD (Put) (WIX) Increased by $13.80 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put) (WIX) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $148.59. About 585,664 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 16/05/2018 – SIEM OFFSHORE INC SIOFF.OL – AGREES WITH NORSKE SHELL TO EXTEND CURRENT CHARTER CONTRACT FOR DUEL-FUEL PSV SIEM PRIDE UNTIL 14 NOVEMBER 2025; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 21/03/2018 – Municipal Market: Charter Schools Skip Spring Break; 15/05/2018 – Charter Court Financial Services Group Goes Above 50D-MA; 29/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD – COMPANY AND PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL LINES ENTERED INTO MASTER VESSEL TIME CHARTER SERVICES AGREEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Tiverton Charter Review Commission Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – TELLURIAN WAITING FOR IMPROVED PRICES TO CHARTER NEXT VESSEL; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: De Blasio, City Council appear at odds over City Charter reforms; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Charter school upsets juggernaut Stuyvesant HS on way to chess crown

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.53 million activity. Hargis Jonathan also sold $5.09 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares. On Thursday, February 7 Bickham John sold $4.78M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) or 14,017 shares. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94 million for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation invested 0.3% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Covey Lc invested in 12,368 shares or 5.78% of the stock. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,200 shares or 5.35% of the stock.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 150,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $27.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 887,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,500 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA).

