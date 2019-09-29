As Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Selkirk Management Lowered Its Stake; Expedia Group (EXPE) Share Price Rose While Thornburg Investment Management Boosted by $30.45 Million Its Position

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 24,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.76 million, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $406.21. About 1.22 million shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 08/05/2018 – GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD – AVERAGE DAILY TIME CHARTER EQUIVALENT, OR TCE, RATES OBTAINED BY COMPANY’S FLEET WAS $10,463 PER DAY FOR QTR; 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for M/v Santa Barbara With Cargill; 10/04/2018 – OCEAN YIELD ASA OCY.OL – UPON DELIVERY VESSEL COMMENCED A 12 YEARS’ BAREBOAT CHARTER; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CONTRACTED CHARTER REVENUES ESTIMATED TO INCREASE FROM $486.0 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 TO $523.7 MLN FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019; 17/05/2018 – Chester Community Charter School Honors More Than 120 Parents for Participation in Its Parents’ Report Card Program; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Agency Information Collection Activities; Comment Request; Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter; 19/03/2018 – Charter Names Danny Bowman Chief Mobile Officer; 30/05/2018 – Diana Containerships Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Rotterdam With Wan Hai Lines; 24/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing Apr 25, 6:30pm to 7:30pm

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 77.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 228,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 522,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.55 million, up from 293,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 975,230 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 07/03/2018 – LEXEA:COURTNEE CHUN ELECTED TO EXPE BRD PURSUANT TO HOLDER PACT; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS THERE WOULD BE MORE INVESTMENT AND ACTIVITY IN THE AREA OF CONTINUING TO BUILD MORE DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH HILTON’S CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 48C; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 12/04/2018 – Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Enterprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 5,472 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Reinhart Ptnrs holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 162,737 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs reported 10,926 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 49,527 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 39 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Parametric Port Associates Ltd has 0.04% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 387,467 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Oh stated it has 10,214 shares. 1,800 are owned by Hyman Charles D. Axa accumulated 11,226 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Altimeter Capital Mngmt LP stated it has 12.38% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Addison reported 0.5% stake.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 259,717 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $77.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 15,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,077 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 146,574 shares or 0.43% more from 145,942 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Corp stated it has 0.34% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Selkirk Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5.25% invested in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) for 24,700 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Limited Co reported 11,818 shares stake.

