As Charter Communication (CHTR) Share Value Rose, Holder Selkirk Management Cut Position by $1.83 Million; Encana (ECA) Holder Twin Focus Capital Partners Upped Its Position by $392,763 as Market Value Declined

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $426.05. About 532,610 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 13/04/2018 – Third BASIS Charter School Coming to Scottsdale; 01/04/2018 – Colorado DoE: Charter School Boot Camp; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G BOOSTED CMCSA, RS, SU, RDS/A, CHTR IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – CHARTER HALL SEES FY18 DISTRIBUTION RATIO WITHIN 85%-95% RANGE; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 13, 2018; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP PLC CCFS.L – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £111.7 MLN VS £48.9 MLN YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – Netcracker Extends Billing and CRM Relationship with Charter; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 12.79M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 182,575 shares to 177,590 shares, valued at $25.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

