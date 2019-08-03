As Charter Communication (CHTR) Share Price Rose, Selkirk Management Has Decreased by $1.83 Million Its Stake; Matthews International Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $628,000 as Stock Value Declined

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 25/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – NEW CHARTER PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE FOR M/V MYRTO OF $14,000/DAY,MINUS 4.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 13 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES CCFS.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 340P FROM 305P; 01/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Public Hearing for New Charter School (Updated); 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Scituate Charter Commission Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:30 PM; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: Advisory Group to the Commissioner of Internal Revenue; Charter Renewal; 19/03/2018 – NY DPS: PSC Issues Orders to Show Cause to Penalize Charter Communications and Potentially Terminate NYC Franchise Agreements -; 18/03/2018 – 2 Charter Commissions? Mayor and Council Are Creating Separate Panels; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD – TIME CHARTER PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS WILL COMMENCE DURING SECOND HALF OF 2019; ENEL HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT BY ADDITIONAL 12 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 669,237 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 684,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 2.84M shares traded or 80.79% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 28/03/2018 – SECURITAS SECUb.ST : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 124 FROM SEK 120; 03/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Early Repurchase; 16/05/2018 – ALAWWAL BANK SAYS “DOES NOT EXPECT THAT PROPOSED MERGER WILL, IF COMPLETED, RESULT IN ANY INVOLUNTARY LAYOFF OF EMPLOYEES”; 31/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc – Form 8.5 EPT/Rl – Electra Private Equity Plc; 06/04/2018 – EURONEXT NV ENX.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – JCDECAUX JCDX.PA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 21/03/2018 – HSBC: ARGENTINA’S STABILITY WAS REINFORCED IN RECENT ELECTIONS; 29/05/2018 – 67LM: HSBC Security Services: Early Repurchase(s); 04/04/2018 – HSBC Sanctions, AML Probes Linger Despite DPA Expiration; 07/03/2018 – HSBC’S IRENE HO, CEO OF VENTURE, SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $8.53 million activity. The insider Howard Kevin D sold 14,197 shares worth $4.87 million. $4.78 million worth of stock was sold by Bickham John on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) or 11,000 shares.

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 EPS, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Limited stated it has 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc World Markets Corp holds 0.3% or 106,374 shares in its portfolio. Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,200 shares.

