As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shares Declined, First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Boosted Its Holding by $443,982; As Air Products & Chem (APD) Share Price Rose, Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Stake

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased its stake in Air Products & Chem (APD) by 879.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co bought 30,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 33,698 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 3,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Air Products & Chem for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $222.91. About 545,819 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 68,526 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 57,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 11.51 million shares traded or 20.11% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 6,054 shares to 4,441 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 11,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,935 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13,928 shares to 662,970 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VNQ).

