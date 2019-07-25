As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Holder Central Bank & Trust Co Decreased Position by $1.23 Million; Mairs & Power Has Decreased Honeywell (HON) Stake by $17.42 Million as Shares Rose

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Inc (HON) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 110,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.79 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $173.7. About 1.24M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 29,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 125,732 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 154,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 6.88 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 42,796 are held by Condor Mngmt. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 5,497 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Mgmt owns 326,012 shares. Gibraltar Cap Management Inc reported 70,135 shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 283,677 shares. Glenmede Na holds 418,338 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And has 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 67,106 are owned by 1St Source Commercial Bank. 4,700 are owned by Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Jabodon Pt invested 5.17% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Parametric Port Assocs Lc owns 2.78 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 73,549 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.27% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 1.31M shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49,077 shares to 63,127 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ) by 23,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. Shares for $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 65,307 shares to 177,451 shares, valued at $24.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 161,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 shares were sold by Deily Linnet F, worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.