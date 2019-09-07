As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Holding; Force Capital Management Raised Autonation (AN) Stake by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 576,344 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 7,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 265,725 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 258,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 6.92M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Adds Most Accounts in Quarter in Past 18 Years — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,174 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 1.90 million shares. 10,815 are held by Voya Invest Mgmt Lc. Alphaone Inv Llc has 739 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 32,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 3,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Plc owns 12,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 22,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 14,679 are owned by Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co. Centurylink Inv Management has invested 0.46% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). American Intll Gru holds 0.02% or 114,926 shares in its portfolio. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,986 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgewater LP owns 438,167 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 5,917 shares in its portfolio.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 124,948 shares to 14,912 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.

