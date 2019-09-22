As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined, National Investment Services Lifted by $550,880 Its Position; As Synnex (SNX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Lifted Position

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 39,430 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88M, up from 34,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 951,698 shares traded or 122.14% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 6.21M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEB, UP 11% FROM FEB 2017; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Return on Avg Common Stockholders Equity 18%; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 10,600 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has 3,510 shares. James Rech holds 0.24% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 33,003 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 16,735 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,947 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 64,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Markets holds 2,357 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 130,051 shares. 68,703 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Victory Cap Management has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 14 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs reported 22,114 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company owns 2,056 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 4,940 shares to 4,089 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,911 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does SYNNEX Corporation’s (NYSE:SNX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Castleark Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 9,360 shares. First Republic Investment holds 526,020 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 12,692 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Amp Capital Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Vermont-based fund reported 950 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Academy Mgmt Tx invested 1.54% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 39,823 were reported by Kcm Inv Advsr Limited. Da Davidson reported 177,739 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Aviance Cap Partners has invested 0.67% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson Incorporated has 0.34% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 114,674 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 378 shares.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) 1.7% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About The Charles Schwab Corporation’s (NYSE:SCHW) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab to cut 600 jobs as lower interest rates pinch profit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab August core net new assets up 3% M/M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 1,696 shares to 9,707 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 6,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,689 shares, and cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).