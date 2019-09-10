As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Market Value Declined, Ami Asset Management Cut Holding by $425,670; New England Research & Management Lowered Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position by $1.19 Million

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Inc (SCHW) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 634,505 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, down from 644,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Charles Schwab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.45. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 09/05/2018 – Bend Source: Moms Love ArtConcert at Les Schwab; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 9,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 17,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.1. About 1.13M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Incorporated invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 16,745 are owned by Tiedemann. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 1.11% or 9,558 shares. Atria Invs Lc owns 21,398 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 1,595 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 73,995 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc, California-based fund reported 2,017 shares. Waters Parkerson Com Ltd reported 0.06% stake. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 231,948 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Com holds 60,429 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications has invested 0.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Patten & Patten Tn owns 5,516 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Co reported 0.18% stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pggm Investments invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ) by 10,500 shares to 16,770 shares, valued at $992,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68B for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Incorporated by 34,256 shares to 180,457 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers holds 0.07% or 6,051 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Inc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 565,674 shares. Ycg Ltd Co has 5.83% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 778,518 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Provise Management Group Lc reported 104,494 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Regions Financial Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 33,314 shares. Captrust invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Smithfield Tru holds 2,070 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd, Michigan-based fund reported 6,594 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 46,816 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 56,064 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs holds 0.12% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 28,575 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.56% or 14.86M shares. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 15,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $840.00 million for 15.47 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. also bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.