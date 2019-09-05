As Charles Schwab Corp/The (SCHW) Valuation Declined, Dnb Asset Management As Has Trimmed by $7.26 Billion Its Holding; Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Holder Menta Capital Has Cut Stake by $1.28 Million

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The hedge fund held 61,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 168,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 476,712 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (SCHW) by 56.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 169,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 129,397 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53B, down from 299,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.63. About 8.02M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 31/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Opens 50-Acre Campus in Austin Featuring Modern, Flexible and Open Concept Elements; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M

Analysts await Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ABR’s profit will be $30.19M for 9.82 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 5,100 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 33,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250 on Friday, May 3.

