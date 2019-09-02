As Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Upped Holding; Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Position by $846,800

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 10,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 159,550 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, up from 149,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.90M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 22/03/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 299,659 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Adj EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8,782 shares to 18,000 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Incorporated by 50,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Monday, August 5.

