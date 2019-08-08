As Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Stock Value Declined, J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position; Perritt Capital Management Stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) Has Cut as Stock Declined

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 34.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 29,060 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 21,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 308,011 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE INC – CRL ALSO IDENTIFIED ADDITIONAL COMMENTS THAT ARE NOT CONSIDERED APPROVABILITY ISSUES; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS TO MAKE A DIRECT INVESTMENT IN PATHOQUEST

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Matrix Svc Co (MTRX) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 74,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 76,100 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 150,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Matrix Svc Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.96M market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 97,270 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has declined 6.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY REVENUE $1.075 BLN TO $1.1 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO- ITS SUBSIDIARY MATRIX SERVICE INC ENTERED INTO A FULL EPC CONTRACT WITH A LARGE INDEPENDENT OIL COMPANY; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE SEES FY EPS 15C TO 20C; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $60,631 activity.

More notable recent Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IIROC Trading Resumption – FRKL; MTRX – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Matrix Service Awarded EPC of LNG Peak Shaving Facility for Piedmont Natural Gas – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabilities – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oil and Gas Equipment Industry Outlook: Pain to Prevail – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,075 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 26,038 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation accumulated 33,500 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 4,130 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur reported 12,090 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 832,938 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 26,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 52,214 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. 157,700 were accumulated by Bridgeway Mngmt Inc. Smith Graham & Com Invest Advsrs LP accumulated 634,596 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 153,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 174,085 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 11,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 1,333.33% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.03 per share. MTRX’s profit will be $11.53 million for 10.60 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Matrix Service Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.30% EPS growth.