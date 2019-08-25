As Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.65 Million; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $28.38 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (CRL) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 25,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 42,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, down from 67,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $125.07. About 277,306 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: CRL Also Identified Additional Comments That Are Not Considered Approvability Issues; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 8,983 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512.00M, up from 8,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93 million shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – Qualcomm Receives Presidential Order Prohibiting Broadcom’s Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm; 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q EPS 35c-EPS 50c; 22/05/2018 – EVANINA: BROADCOM-QUALCOMM BLOCK BY TRUMP ‘REASONABLE’ MOVE; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 46,155 shares to 16,019 shares, valued at $1.96B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 100,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,733 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mngmt invested in 52,364 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.13% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 149,741 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 10,009 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Money Management Limited owns 0.91% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 28,790 shares. Fca Corp Tx reported 5,216 shares. South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside Fincl Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Primecap Management Co Ca has 1.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Finance Ser holds 0.52% or 65,737 shares. Sentinel Lba accumulated 6,068 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 91,348 shares. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares to 137,193 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 63,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

