As Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Lowered by $23.70 Million Its Position; Haemonetics (HAE) Stock Value Rose While Baldwin Brothers Lowered by $522,348 Its Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 471,549 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratorie (CRL) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 163,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 863,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.43 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Charles River Laboratorie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 304,532 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Charles River Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 8 Days; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29M for 48.91 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,177 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 12,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CRL’s profit will be $75.57 million for 22.57 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 78,000 shares to 482,000 shares, valued at $75.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 667,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).