As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pdt Partners Has Cut Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Raised Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position by $424,575 as Market Value Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 3.72M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH QUARTER 2018 GAAP PRE-TAX INCOME OF $718 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 08/05/2018 – Paul Rogers: Breaking: San Jose water agency approves up to $650 million for Jerry Brown’s Delta tunnels project…; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – EXPECTS TO DELIVER TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF 4 PCT TO 6 PCT IN FY; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 13/03/2018 – American and Delta said they suspended flights to and from Boston on Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 9,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 105,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35 million, down from 115,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 260,053 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 476,644 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc reported 13,886 shares. Comerica Comml Bank owns 39,125 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oz Ltd Partnership accumulated 305,046 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mufg Americas reported 252 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 117,098 shares. Primecap Mgmt Commerce Ca invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Principal reported 215,125 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 24,682 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 29,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 17,200 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.06% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) or 34,629 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Bbva Compass National Bank accumulated 5,546 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 17,061 shares to 82,400 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 34,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 37,850 shares to 102,984 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,716 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.