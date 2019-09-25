As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Rothschild Asset Management Cut Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Maintained by Torray Llc

Torray Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 9,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $13.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.15. About 2.26M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Regulation Fears Ensnare Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 68,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 192,161 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.27M, down from 260,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 154,082 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 22/05/2018 – SIGNALFX SAYS $45 MLN IN SERIES D FUNDING LED BY GENERAL CATALYST WITH PARTICIPATION FROM ANDREESSEN HOROWITZ, CHARLES RIVER VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – ALSO REFINANCED EXISTING $650 MLN OF TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $750.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY DUE 2023; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 14/05/2018 – Charles River Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Announces Vice President Promotions; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $962.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 6,849 shares to 144,011 shares, valued at $24.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,347 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 16,234 shares to 678,790 shares, valued at $21.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 21,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

