As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stock Declined, Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Stake; As Dean Foods Co (DF) Stock Value Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lowered by $55.46 Million Its Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Dean Foods Co (DF) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 60,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 85,525 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.01M, down from 145,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Dean Foods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.93M market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.455. About 1.02M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 85.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 30/04/2018 – SEC OBTAINED JUDGMENTS IN DEAN FOODS INSIDER TRADING CASE; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CFO JODY MACEDONIO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS 55C TO 80C, EST. 62C; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD IN 2018, FOCUSED ON EXECUTING COMMERCIAL AGENDA AND COST PRODUCTIVITY INITIATIVES TO DRIVE STRATEGIC PLAN; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s: Dean Food Rating Reflects View of Lower Earnings, Cash Flow; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – MOVING FORWARD WITH STRATEGIC PLAN, WILL INCUR TRANSITORY COSTS AS EXECUTION OF PLANS WILL LAG EXIT OF SPECIFIC CUSTOMER VOLUME; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Raw Milk Costs Fell 16%

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 2573.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 82,639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 85,850 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, up from 3,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 56,087 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/04/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE AND LEACHABLE DATA PROVIDED IN NDA; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER REFINANCE $1B PACT WITH NEW $1.55B REVOLVING PACT; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY EPS $4.22-EPS $4.37; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL; 26/04/2018 – Charles River Associates (CRA) Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS, PATHOQUEST EXPAND STRATEGIC BIOLOGICS

Analysts await Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Dean Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

