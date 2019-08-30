As Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Share Value Declined, Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Decreased Progress Software (PRGS) Stake by $1.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 26,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The hedge fund held 24,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 50,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 57,828 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 31/05/2018 – Progress Application Server for OpenEdge Advances Business Critical Apps with Security, Extensibility and Cloud-Ready Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 16/04/2018 – Progress Software: Board Member Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches Al-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 01/05/2018 – Progress and NTT DATA Partner to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Digital Experiences for Global Enterprises; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 19/04/2018 – PROGRESS OPENEDGE ISVS REPORT JUMP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION; PROGRESS TECHNOLOGY, INNOVATION AND STRATEGY A DRIVING FACTOR

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.04. About 41,859 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 08/03/2018 Charles River Laboratories Makes Expansions to Global Biologics Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 08/03/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ACELRX PROPOSED POTENTIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR TWO MAIN POINTS IDENTIFIED IN CRL RECEIVED FROM FDA IN OCTOBER 2017; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 26/03/2018 – APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC – INTEND TO FURTHER CLARIFY DEFICIENCIES RAISED IN CRL AND INFORMATION THAT MAY BE NEEDED TO RESOLVE SUCH DEFICIENCIE; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – Lipocine: FDA CRL Identified Four Deficiencies

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Capital Mngmt invested in 1.18% or 175,950 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Shine Advisory Serv holds 343 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% or 57,611 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability has 4,512 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 5,927 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 5,399 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1.8% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 173,043 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa accumulated 0.19% or 154,954 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 107,115 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 79,999 shares. Caprock Grp Inc reported 1,774 shares. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $409.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 5,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charles River Labs extends partnership with CHDI Foundation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Charles River Laboratories Awarded Five-Year, $95.7 Million Contract by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Business Wire” on October 16, 2018. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories (CRL) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Laboratories Signs Binding Offer to Acquire Citoxlab – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PRGS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 4.94% less from 40.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.19% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Schroder Mngmt reported 25,354 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 101,734 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Bessemer Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 219,341 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,358 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,659 shares. 29,259 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 51,984 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0% or 25,891 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.2% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) or 318,983 shares.

Analysts await Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. PRGS’s profit will be $26.38 million for 15.91 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Progress Software Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Ind Inc (NYSE:HII) by 30,067 shares to 138,380 shares, valued at $28.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Integer Holdings Corp.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Progress Software, Badger Meter and Open Text – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Twitter (TWTR) Tests Subscribe to Tweet Replies Feature – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Inks Mega Deal With India’s Jio – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Share Price Is Up 83% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.