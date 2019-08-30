As Changyou Com LTD (CYOU) Stock Price Declined, Holder Css Has Decreased by $408,306 Its Position; Carroll Financial Associates Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $356,454 as Market Value Rose

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 104,356 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.82M, down from 106,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $948.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $209.82. About 2.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog

Css Llc decreased its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (CYOU) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 24,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.04% . The institutional investor held 52,378 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $896,000, down from 76,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Changyou Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 13,809 shares traded. Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) has risen 25.23% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CYOU News: 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD-QTRLY ONLINE GAME REVENUE WAS US$105 MLN, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 24% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AND A DECREASE OF 4% QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of $9.40 Per ADS; 05/04/2018 – Sohu.com’s Majority-Owned Subsidiary Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.30; 05/04/2018 Changyou.com Announces Special Cash Dividend of US$9.40 per ADS; 25/04/2018 – Changyou.com 1Q Rev $137.2M; 25/04/2018 – CHANGYOU.COM LTD CYOU.O -QTRLY FULLY-DILUTED NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED PER ADS WAS US$0.25; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 85,067 shares to 90,067 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CLVS).

More notable recent Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Changyou.com Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Changyou.com’s High Free Cash Flow Offers Attractive Yield Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Sarah Ketterer’s 5 Largest Buys of the 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Does Apple Know Payments? – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Private holds 0.63% or 28,000 shares. Catalyst Capital Lc has 869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lucas Capital Mgmt has 6.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Management Group reported 2,421 shares. Modera Wealth Limited has invested 0.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Cap Mngmt invested in 2.84% or 85,670 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 1.26% or 732,065 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Invest holds 48,871 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 468,986 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. 136,875 are held by Freestone Ltd Liability Co. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.89% or 3.21 million shares. Ruffer Llp holds 84,709 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 1.88% or 657,100 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Capital Management reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). A D Beadell Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & P Mid Cap 400 Dep Rcpts Mid Cap (MDY) by 1,524 shares to 1,544 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avago Technologies Ltd by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI).