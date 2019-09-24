As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stock Rose, Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $837,200; Atria Investments Trimmed Stake in Cooper Cos (COO) by $703,993

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 1.72M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 1,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 3,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $302.19. About 255,211 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP, EXPANDING FERTILITY; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,790 are held by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Huntington State Bank has 0.05% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Goelzer Mgmt owns 964 shares. Washington Mgmt Inc owns 1,400 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Schroder Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 70,925 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,709 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 92,605 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,800 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 27,302 shares. 2,127 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,154 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 10,282 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 198,057 shares.

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 123% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “StoneMor Partners L.P. replaces CFO, eliminates COO position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $2.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6,747 shares to 9,406 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.12M for 23.25 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More important recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.56 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.