As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Share Value Rose, Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased by $837,200 Its Stake; Presima Boosted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Position

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd analyzed 18,200 shares as the company's stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63M, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 2.27M shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company's stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72 million, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.37. About 1.44M shares traded or 73.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 44.01 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Common Retirement Fund owns 383,408 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Ltd Llc reported 13,475 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Manufacturers Life The reported 198,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 133,086 shares stake. Gam Ag reported 44,999 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0.14% stake. Appleton Ma invested 0.08% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Horseman Cap Management owns 377,500 shares. 115,625 are owned by Asset Management One. 101,622 were reported by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. 60 were reported by Smithfield Tru. The New York-based Guardian Life Com Of America has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 482,075 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 3,117 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 4,177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). California Employees Retirement invested in 0.04% or 462,198 shares. Fund Management holds 52,384 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Com accumulated 34 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.05% stake. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 161,000 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 539 shares. Qs Lc has 0.02% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).