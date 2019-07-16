As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Share Value Declined, Holder Petroleum & Resources Has Trimmed Its Stake; Chilton Investment Co Trimmed Holding in Cintas (CTAS) as Stock Value Rose

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 2.18M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 5,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 373,961 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.58M, down from 379,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $243.26. About 367,011 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIRI-Chicago Elects 2019-2020 Officers and Directors, Congratulates Chapter Members for NIRI National Recognition – Business Wire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 66,200 shares. Northern Corporation has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 4.41M shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 1.26M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 26,574 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 30 shares. Smithfield Com holds 60 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% or 72,990 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc invested in 48,861 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 150 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Utd Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.14% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 14,108 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 81,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Guardian Life Of America holds 0% or 643 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $172.44 million for 15.35 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $604,920 was made by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Finance Inc invested in 144 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd reported 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Welch Forbes Lc stated it has 0.21% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,907 shares. Cambridge Trust invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg reported 0.07% stake. C M Bidwell Associate Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,610 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech Inc invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T reported 3,834 shares. National Pension Ser reported 109,656 shares. 1,506 are owned by Hl Lc.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 18,286 shares to 491,827 shares, valued at $70.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).