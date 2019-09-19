As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered by $837,200 Its Position; Three Peaks Capital Management Has Raised Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stake by $424,680

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 10,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 110,569 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 99,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 911,091 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.65. About 1.51M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $345.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13,335 shares to 9,399 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 23,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 45.22 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.