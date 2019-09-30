As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Value Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $837,200; Colfax (CFX) Share Price Declined While Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $13.21 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 471,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% . The hedge fund held 20,583 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577,000, down from 492,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 510,168 shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 2.27M shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.62 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,000 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CFX’s profit will be $55.31 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Colfax Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.56% negative EPS growth.

