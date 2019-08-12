As Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Market Valuation Rose, Petroleum & Resources Lowered Its Holding; Tiffany (TIF) Shareholder Tirschwell & Loewy Decreased Position by $406,875

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) by 62.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 26,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 2.99M shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Tiffany (TIF) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 3,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 327,555 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, down from 331,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Tiffany for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.50 – $4.70 PER DILUTED SHR FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. 4Q Gross Margin 63.7%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $127.47 million for 21.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.94% EPS growth.