As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Valuation Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding; As Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Valuation Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased by $2.05 Million Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 223,607 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 40,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,959 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19M, down from 242,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 1.87M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption(s); 15/03/2018 – 40XQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Sheryl Linck as a Senior Wealth Director; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset Strategy View®; 08/03/2018 – 84RI: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 16/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Miscellaneous – Medium Priority; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Mgmt Ltd stated it has 2.67 million shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.05% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 47,453 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 31,799 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cls Invs Limited Company holds 254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.08% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). North Star Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 600 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22,025 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0.01% or 36,375 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement System stated it has 43,482 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% or 48,861 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 131,713 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 10,000 shares. Natixis invested in 25,367 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 117,344 are owned by Amp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 64,225 shares.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BK’s profit will be $919.33M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEMG) by 32,408 shares to 90,395 shares, valued at $4.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO) by 15.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV).