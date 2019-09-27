As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Value Rose, Menta Capital Cut Position by $698,510; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 15,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 30,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.60M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 161 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, down from 6,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage:; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 27/04/2018 – Podcast: The Information’s 411 – Fulfilled by Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video)

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 17,997 shares to 26,297 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.95 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid Cap Etf (IJH) by 8,434 shares to 452,190 shares, valued at $87.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.