As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Rose, Shareholder Td Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $378,120; As Aes (AES) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Decreased by $3.43 Million Its Stake

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 36.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 190,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 338,080 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, down from 528,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 516,208 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD CILJ.J – NUMBER OF RIGS DRILLING IN ANGOLA CONTINUED TO DROP IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW IN AES; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AES Corp.’s Unsecured Notes ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – NO AES OF BONE FRACTURE OR AMPUTATION WERE REPORTED IN STUDY; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 08/05/2018 – AES EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 08/05/2018 – AES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2,740 MLN VS $2,581 MLN

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 9,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 101,078 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 110,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $48.31. About 334,917 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 346,263 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $142.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 4,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.