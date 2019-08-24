As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jefferies Group Cut Position; Proofpoint (PFPT) Holder Fred Alger Management Lifted Holding by $7.67 Million as Stock Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 15,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2,375 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 2.08M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 63,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 829,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.75 million, up from 766,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.91. About 543,760 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 71,447 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stephens Investment Mgmt Gru Llc owns 611,864 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 7,215 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl invested 0.37% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). First Mercantile invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0% or 9,404 shares. Prudential Financial reported 2,920 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 20,733 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Co reported 690,760 shares. Scout Invests owns 192,683 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.06% or 51,641 shares. The Texas-based Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 158,000 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Paloma Prtnrs Company invested in 0.06% or 20,411 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Group Inc LP has 0.64% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 251,008 shares to 1,568 shares, valued at $711,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 803,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 8,100 shares to 71,200 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (Put) (NYSE:BAH) by 49,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,246 shares. Bokf Na invested in 64,039 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 43,482 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Management Lp has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Synovus Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Maverick Cap Limited reported 163,340 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 1.07 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt accumulated 60,371 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 773 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur reported 8,612 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested in 0.07% or 23,242 shares. Regions Finance has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Miller Howard Investments accumulated 57,432 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cohen Steers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).