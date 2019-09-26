As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shares Rose, Shareholder Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Cut Position; As Interdigital (IDCC) Share Price Declined, Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 1140.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 9,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The institutional investor held 10,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $654,000, up from 819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 209,313 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R&D Effort to Date; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 08/03/2018 – IAM Magazine: Exclusive analysis of InterDigital’s new industry-leading portfolio following Technicolor acquisition 08 Mar 18; 19/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Successful oneM2M Hackathon Dallas 2018; 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 22/05/2018 – INTERDIGITAL ISSUES REV. GUIDANCE FOR 2Q $63M-$67M, EST. $64.0M; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects Its Long-Term Tax Rate Will Be in the Range of 14%-15%; 24/05/2018 – InterDigital Announces Webcast Details of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ERIC COHEN JOINS INTERDIGITAL AS CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.16 million, down from 4.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.67. About 1.31 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13 million for 43.46 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 33,933 shares to 233,582 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 763,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 28,781 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.92% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 74,169 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 500 were reported by Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability. Shell Asset Mngmt Com reported 15,225 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 381,917 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt Communications holds 0.03% or 24,811 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 10,296 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Incorporated Ca has 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Paloma Ptnrs Management Co accumulated 49,543 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 10.57 million shares. Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 278,289 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 2,075 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 57 shares.

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “InterDigital Announces August and September Investor Conference Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qualcomm +3% on possible Huawei ban exception – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “InterDigital Announces Partnership With Finland’s 6GFlagship Program to Advance Researh Beyond 5G – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “InterDigital Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold IDCC shares while 81 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 21.52 million shares or 6.52% less from 23.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 84,483 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.04% or 50,500 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Us State Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4,863 shares. Tower Research Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 485 shares. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 1,525 shares. Cambridge Advisors owns 4,123 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 22,284 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 5,600 shares. Sns Gp Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3,781 shares. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated holds 0% or 899 shares. Fil Ltd, Bermuda-based fund reported 400,000 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 30,855 shares to 112 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,989 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).