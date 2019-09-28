As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shares Rose, Menta Capital Lowered by $698,510 Its Position; Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $647,640

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 73.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 10,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 3,775 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 14,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 15,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 15,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, down from 30,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 1.64 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CF Industries: Aggressively Buying Back Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.44 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 26,163 shares in its portfolio. Maple Mgmt stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Stifel Corp holds 10,195 shares. Stonebridge Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 500 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Westpac Bk owns 16,885 shares. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc holds 0.91% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 58,567 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 117,903 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 0% or 10,313 shares in its portfolio. 644,820 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 348,249 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 235,000 shares.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,120 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 192 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 188,761 shares to 205,260 shares, valued at $8.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 1,116 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartline Inv accumulated 9,615 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 1,184 shares. Linscomb And Williams owns 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,032 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 2.87M shares. Services Automobile Association has 580,761 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc reported 63,085 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 6,065 shares stake. Rmb Limited Com holds 0.01% or 7,286 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 2.73 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hilltop Inc accumulated 5,468 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,180 shares. 389,949 are held by Davis R M. Farmers holds 1.2% or 67,234 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.