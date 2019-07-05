As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Shares Declined, Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Stake by $3.06 Million; Blackbaud (BLKB) Share Price Rose While American Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $835,346

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud (BLKB) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.08M, up from 366,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $83.67. About 65,932 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 14/03/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 22-23; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ REV $204.5M, EST. $204.5M; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 76,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.22M, up from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.64. About 615,692 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skba Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Petrus Lta accumulated 6,838 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd reported 3.91 million shares. Van Eck holds 2.75 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 2,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Parametric Assoc Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 1.03M shares. 113,067 were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 786,910 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 9 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 197,083 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.05% or 115,860 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 131,713 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 19,230 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 149,524 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $150.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 708,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,750 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 8,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,969 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

