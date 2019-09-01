As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Market Valuation Rose, Spark Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.70 Million; As Cummins (CMI) Valuation Declined, Parsons Capital Management Upped by $342,574 Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 142,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, down from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.52M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 211,500 shares to 775,600 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tailored Brands Inc by 122,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). British Columbia Investment Corp has invested 0.02% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Dnb Asset Management As has 38,436 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 643 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc accumulated 0.01% or 18,710 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.05% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,000 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 146,281 shares. Cypress Cap Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 6,816 shares. Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.04% or 52,475 shares. 427,484 were accumulated by Principal Financial Gp. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.11% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 16,087 are held by Advisory Ltd.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,025 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.