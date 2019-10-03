As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder State Street Decreased Stake by $15.31 Million; As Lam Research (LRCX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Holding

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 332,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 11.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $533.13 million, down from 11.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 1.75 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $228. About 1.46 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo lifts semi targets – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Strong Memory Aid Lam Research (LRCX) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on January 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Energy Receives Lam Research’s 2019 Supplier Excellence Award – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi names top semi equipment stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Mngmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 500 shares. Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 2,737 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 11,069 were reported by Platinum Mgmt Limited. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Destination Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 133,083 shares. 25,467 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 12,278 were accumulated by Utd Advisers Limited. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,855 shares. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 28,913 shares. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1,150 shares.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18,582 shares to 22,361 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.95 million for 18.94 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 3,100 shares. Captrust invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Qs Investors Ltd has invested 0.01% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 41,839 shares. Hm Payson has invested 0% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.18% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,428 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc holds 14,525 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 159,751 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications invested in 7,590 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability holds 0.42% or 203,830 shares.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.