As Ceva (CEVA) Stock Price Rose, Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted by $453,600 Its Position; As Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $12.54 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc analyzed 597,352 shares as the company's stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.08M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.67 million, down from 10.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 558,350 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 18,900 shares as the company's stock rose 11.57% . The hedge fund held 123,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00 million, up from 104,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 75,829 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: VIAB, AOBC, CEVA – Nasdaq" on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "MorningCore Technology License CEVA DSP for High Performance Wireless and Automotive Communication Platforms – PRNewswire" published on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "CEVA Introduces New AI Inference Processor Architecture for Edge Devices with Co-processing Support for Custom Neural Network Engines – PRNewswire" published on September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 695 are owned by Psagot Investment House. Mason Street stated it has 7,335 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 45,781 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 33,682 are held by National Bank Of America De. 51,775 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Ltd Partnership holds 793,836 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 14,159 shares. Voya Invest Management accumulated 9,090 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 40,214 shares. 57,339 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 273.33% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. GEL’s profit will be $31.87M for 20.94 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Genesis Energy declares common unit distribution of $0.55 – Seeking Alpha" on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: "AbbVie to Present New and Updated Data From 22 Abstracts, Including Two Late-Breaking Abstracts for ABBV-951 and DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders – GuruFocus.com" published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Mallinckrodt Shares Rebound On Positive Late-Stage StrataGraft Results – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 84.94 million shares or 3.08% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3.14M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0% or 3,930 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 110,904 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Management has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Weiss Multi owns 9,730 shares. Starr Co Inc has invested 0.86% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Texas Yale Corp reported 49,164 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd reported 2.09M shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 764,980 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Company holds 1.22M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) or 78,266 shares. Mcmillion Capital accumulated 700 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. $100,600 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was bought by Flynn Edward T. SIMS RYAN S bought $59,820 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.