As Ceva (CEVA) Stock Price Declined, Rice Hall James & Associates Lifted Stake by $3.87 Million; As Atricure (ATRC) Market Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 27,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 203,410 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, down from 231,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 153,479 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 25.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC)

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 148,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.70M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 92,892 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&P PLACED CEVA HOLDINGS LLC ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Ceva Group Plc’s Cfr And Instrument Ratings For Upgrade; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 20/03/2018 – CEVA GROUP COMPLETES UPSIZED OFFERING OF $50M OF SECURED NOTES; 12/04/2018 – CEVA Wins CEM Editor’s Choice Award for Breakthrough CEVA-X1 IoT Processor; 22/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS CEVA GROUP ‘B-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNER ANNOUNCES INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT CHF 1.3 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Places CEVA Group On Watch Positive On Potential IPO

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.18 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

