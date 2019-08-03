As Cerus (CERS) Stock Price Declined, Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowered by $458,592 Its Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Shareholder Nottingham Advisors Boosted Holding by $538,056 as Stock Price Rose

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.36. About 5.04M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 76,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 170,911 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 247,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 1.53M shares traded or 33.93% up from the average. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – CERUS SEES FY PRODUCT REV. $53M TO $55M, SAW $51M TO $53M; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – ANNOUNCED AN AMENDMENT TO COMPANY’S CONTRACT WITH BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT – EXPECTS NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN NET SALES OF OCALIVA FOR QTR ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP CERS.O FY2018 REV VIEW $67.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 16/05/2018 – Cerus Announces Additional BARDA Funding to Support Development of INTERCEPT Blood System for Red Blood Cells; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Cerus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca owns 10.80 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 207,778 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 37,076 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 106,451 shares. Elm Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,500 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated holds 0.14% or 20,713 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 571,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 1.64 million were accumulated by Bamco Inc Ny. D E Shaw & stated it has 606,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 11,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 241,672 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). 47,338 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 51,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,843 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $29,687 activity. Green Kevin Dennis sold $16,313 worth of stock or 2,783 shares.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 377,630 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

