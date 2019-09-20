As Cerus (CERS) Share Value Declined, Primecap Management Company Boosted Stake; Adelante Capital Management Has Upped Its Hcp (HCP) Holding by $23.13 Million; Shares Rose

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 11.30M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.51M, up from 10.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.31. About 329,275 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 M Public Offering, $92 M Private Placement of Common Stk; 09/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $3.22; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31; 25/04/2018 – Cerus Announces Health Canada Approval of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept Houthi Missile on 3rd Anniversary of Yemen Campaign; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Claim to Intercept 7 Houthi Missiles Fired at Multiple Cities

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hcp Inc. (HCP) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 746,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.31M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.09. About 2.53 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 136,203 shares to 246,192 shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 300,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 353,180 shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold HCP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 447.48 million shares or 1.98% more from 438.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 2.52 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd accumulated 11,295 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 53,117 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 7.23 million shares. Peoples Fincl Corp holds 6,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.16% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Hm Payson accumulated 0.01% or 12,854 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 3.49 million shares in its portfolio. 341,976 were accumulated by Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 1.10 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) or 862,507 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Jpmorgan Chase Communications reported 12.57 million shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.13% or 35,482 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 909,320 are held by Stephens Ar. Primecap Management Ca owns 11.30 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 11,608 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.01% or 477,223 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 135,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp holds 871 shares. Caprock Gru invested in 12,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 176,828 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 57,341 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 23,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 84,316 shares. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Millrace Asset Group Inc has 1.4% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 241,416 shares.