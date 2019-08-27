As Cernercorp (CERN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Increased Its Holding; Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted Alibaba (BABA) Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cernercorp (CERN) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 74,979 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, up from 67,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cernercorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.49 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE-SPECIAL COMMITTEE INFORMED THAT YUNFENG, ALIBABA IN TALKS WITH SOME SHAREHOLDERS ABOUT POTENTIAL SUPPORT FOR YUNFENG/ALIBABA PROPOSAL; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellsfargo&C (NYSE:WFC) by 24,375 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $51.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oraclecorp (NYSE:ORCL) by 74,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,532 shares, and cut its stake in Elililly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.